UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Health Care Provider Plans To Launch COVID-19 Tracing App Next Week - Reports

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Irish Health Care Provider Plans to Launch COVID-19 Tracing App Next Week - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2020) Ireland's Health Service Executive (HSE) plans to launch a COVID-19 tracing app next week, The Irish Sun newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing HSE CEO Paul Reid.

The news comes as the country has seen the index of close contacts among people double over the past two weeks.

According to Reid, the HSE app will contain data about users of nearby mobile devices. The app has to be approved by the government before the launch.

Ireland has confirmed a total of 25,396, with the death toll of 1,726.

Related Topics

Mobile Ireland Government

Recent Stories

Department of Health-Abu Dhabi, urges people to co ..

34 minutes ago

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

2 hours ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

3 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

3 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.