Irish Lawmaker Doubts Johnson's Ability To Negotiate Brexit Better Than May If Elected

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:32 PM

Paul Murphy, a member of the lower house of the Irish parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Boris Johnson, one of the candidates to become the United Kingdom's next prime minister, is unlikely to have more success in negotiating a workable Brexit agreement than his predecessor

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) Paul Murphy, a member of the lower house of the Irish parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday that Boris Johnson, one of the candidates to become the United Kingdom's next prime minister, is unlikely to have more success in negotiating a workable Brexit agreement than his predecessor.

Later in the day, either former London mayor Johnson or Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt will become the new Conservative Party leader, replacing incumbent Theresa May. The winner will officially become the next prime minister on Wednesday.

"No, I don't. I mean it's ... Obviously there's a dynamic within the Tory contest where by the end of it they were both really extreme hard liners.

Hunt as well, I mean, both of them said a renegotiated backstop simply wouldn't do ... So exactly what he means or what his bottom line points in negotiations are going to be is an open question, but obviously with Boris Johnson getting elected the chances of a no deal Brexit are massively increased, I would think," Murphy said, asked a relevant question.

Theresa May decided to step down in May after failing to achieve consensus inside the parliament and within the Conservative Party over the country's withdrawal from the European Union. Both Johnson and Hunt have said they would like to change the withdrawal agreement agreed by May but rejected by the parliament three times.

