Irish leaders welcome UK-EU Brexit deal on N.Ireland

Britain and the European Union on Tuesday announced a deal to manage post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, which will have the UK's only land border with the bloc from next year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain and the European Union on Tuesday announced a deal to manage post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, which will have the UK's only land border with the bloc from next year.

Irish leaders welcomed comments from senior UK minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic that agreement had been made "in principle" to cover border arrangements.

The deal, after talks between the pair in Brussels on Monday, will see London cut three controversial clauses in a bill that would have denied Brussels a say in future trading arrangements between the province and EU member Ireland.

That could in turn lighten the fraught atmosphere facing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he heads to Brussels this week for wider talks to try to clinch an elusive trade pact with the EU.

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin welcomed the breakthrough announced by Gove and Sefcovic, who co-chair a committee tasked with implementing the UK-EU divorce treaty.

"Protecting the Good Friday Agreement is vital," Martin said, referring to the 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence over British rule of Northern Ireland.

Ahead of Johnson's trip, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney noted the deal had wider implications.

"Of particular significance is the commitment by the UK to withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the Internal Market Bill bringing it back into line with its obligations under the (EU) Withdrawal Agreement," he said.

"I hope this may also provide some of the positive momentum necessary to instil confidence and trust, and allow progress in the wider context of the future relationship negotiations."