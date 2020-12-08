UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Leaders Welcome UK-EU Brexit Deal On N.Ireland

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:30 PM

Irish leaders welcome UK-EU Brexit deal on N.Ireland

Britain and the European Union on Tuesday announced a deal to manage post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, which will have the UK's only land border with the bloc from next year

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Britain and the European Union on Tuesday announced a deal to manage post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland, which will have the UK's only land border with the bloc from next year.

Irish leaders welcomed comments from senior UK minister Michael Gove and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic that agreement had been made "in principle" to cover border arrangements.

The deal, after talks between the pair in Brussels on Monday, will see London cut three controversial clauses in a bill that would have denied Brussels a say in future trading arrangements between the province and EU member Ireland.

That could in turn lighten the fraught atmosphere facing Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he heads to Brussels this week for wider talks to try to clinch an elusive trade pact with the EU.

Irish prime minister Micheal Martin welcomed the breakthrough announced by Gove and Sefcovic, who co-chair a committee tasked with implementing the UK-EU divorce treaty.

"Protecting the Good Friday Agreement is vital," Martin said, referring to the 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of violence over British rule of Northern Ireland.

Ahead of Johnson's trip, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney noted the deal had wider implications.

"Of particular significance is the commitment by the UK to withdraw clauses 44, 45 and 47 of the Internal Market Bill bringing it back into line with its obligations under the (EU) Withdrawal Agreement," he said.

"I hope this may also provide some of the positive momentum necessary to instil confidence and trust, and allow progress in the wider context of the future relationship negotiations."

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union Divorce Brussels London Progress Ireland United Kingdom Turkish Lira May Border Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

Texas Asks US Supreme Court to Block 4 States From ..

1 minute ago

Ethiopia government admits forces 'shot at' UN tea ..

1 minute ago

Sale chief Steve Diamond makes shock exit for 'per ..

1 minute ago

Pir Noor-ul-Haq visits Wahdat House

1 minute ago

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority partners with du fo ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Digital Authority signs partnership agre ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.