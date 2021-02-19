Irish MEP Says Calls for Borrell to Step Down After Moscow Visit Not Justified

The mounting calls among European Union lawmakers for the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell to resign over his recent trip to Moscow are not justified, Clare Daly, an Irish member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik in an interview

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The mounting calls among European Union lawmakers for the bloc's top diplomat Josep Borrell to resign over his recent trip to Moscow are not justified, Clare Daly, an Irish member of the European Parliament, told Sputnik in an interview.

Borrell faced lawmakers on February 9 after his visit to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov several days earlier. During the parliamentary session, the EU's foreign policy chief faced a barrage of criticism and many called for him to step down.

"I don't think we would have expected the scale of the opposition that has emerged," Daly remarked.

The Irish member of the European Parliament noted, as did Borrell during his address to lawmakers, that the Council of the European Union approved the visit. Daly added that she did not support the calls for the diplomat to resign as a result of his trip to the Russian capital.

"I wouldn't agree with any of them [European commissioners] and I've found Borrell to be particularly disappointing, but I wouldn't have joined the calls for him to resign over his trip to Russia," she stated.

Daly also said that there was rising anti-Russian sentiment in the European Parliament, driven by Eastern European lawmakers.

"In terms of the parliament though, there would be a huge amount of anti-Russian rhetoric, mainly from the Eastern European countries," the EU lawmaker said.

After his return from the Russian capital, Borrell made several comments criticizing Russia, accusing the government of "progressively disconnecting itself from Europe." The Russian Foreign Ministry said remarks such as these contradicted the comments he made during his visit to Moscow.

According to Daly, Borrell may have done this to "pander to the critics," adding that the bloc's top diplomat had a responsibility to engage with the Russian government.

"Russia is one of our nearest neighbors ... It is a huge economy, a European neighbor, we absolutely should be developing friendly relations," she said.

Borrell visited the Russian capital from February 4-6 and held extensive talks with his Russian counterpart on the state of relations between Brussels and Moscow.

During a joint press conference alongside Lavrov, Borrell called for the release of Alexey Navalny, the opposition activist whose suspended jail sentence was rescinded two weeks ago due to probation violations.

The EU's top diplomat also expressed hope that the Russian-developed Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine would gain approval for use in the bloc.