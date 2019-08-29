UrduPoint.com
Irish Party Welcomes London Suspending Protracted Parliament Session To Handle Brexit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 09:35 PM

Irish Party Welcomes London Suspending Protracted Parliament Session to Handle Brexit

The prorogation of the United Kingdom's parliament is a well-grounded move by the UK government to deliver what people tasked it with after the 2016 referendum on Brexit, Hermann Kelly, leader of the Irish Freedom Party, told Sputnik on Thursday

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked the Queen to temporarily suspend the parliament for five weeks, up until October 14. Those members of parliament who want to attempt to stop a no-deal Brexit now have very limit time to do so.

"A coup is what happens when arrogant, out-of-touch MPs refuse to implement the democratic instructions given to them by the people in a referendum. The usual and well precedented temporary suspension for four days after the longest Parliamentary session in 350 years is a return to normality. I look forward to a legal challenge by John Major who himself prorogued Parliament over 'cash for questions' but whose case will have no chance. If the UK government's action makes Brexit more likely to happen, I raise a glass and say well done. Keep her lit! Brexit now, Irexit later," Kelly said.

Back in 1997, former Prime Minister John Major prorogued the government for 19 days, as critics claimed, to avoid the publication of an unflattering report that alleged his fellow Conservative parliament members were accepting money for questions.

It was one of the longest parliament prorogation periods in UK history.

Parliament sessions in the United Kingdom typically last for a year, from spring to spring. In 2017, it was decided to hold a prolonged session in order to handle the Brexit on time. In May, the House of Commons library said that the current session got to be the longest since the English Civil War of 1642-51.

In 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union. The withdrawal was postponed several times because the UK parliament refused to accept the proposed plans on EU-UK divorce terms. Brussels has given London several deadline extensions to come up with a new plan, with the latest one set for October 31.

In Ireland, the euroskeptic forces have raised concerns that Brexit might have a negative impact on the Irish economy and campaign, labeled 'Irexit,' for the country to consider leaving the bloc as well if London moves forward with its intention.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly stated his determination to withdraw the United Kingdom from the bloc by the deadline, with or without a deal, despite there being strong objections against the no-deal scenario among numerous parliament members.

