Irish PM hails 'very welcome' UK-EU post-Brexit deal

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :EU Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin hailed the UK-EU post-Brexit deal as a "very welcome" development on Thursday, saying it would pave the way for a "good relationship in the years ahead".

"While we will miss the UK from the European Union, the fact that a deal is now in place means we can focus on how we manage good relationship in the years ahead," Martin said on Twitter.

Also on Twitter Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said the deal provided "certainty at last" and would allow "a fresh start for UK relations" with Ireland and the bloc.