Dublin, April 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :Ireland's prime minister Micheal Martin on Friday sent his condolences to Queen Elizabeth II, after the death of her husband Prince Philip at the age of 99.

Martin said he was "saddened" to hear of Prince Philip's passing, adding: "Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time.

"The queen and her husband made a landmark visit to Ireland in 2011, becoming the first British monarch to tour the country in 100 years in what was seen as a key moment in Anglo-Irish reconciliation.