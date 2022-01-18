Irish police arrest man over teacher killing

Irish police on Tuesday said they had arrested a man suspected of the murder of a primary school teacher, whose brutal killing renewed calls for an end to violence against women

Police "have arrested a male in his 30s on suspicion of murder," a statement said, after Ashling Murphy, 23, was killed as she jogged along a canal in Cappincur, central Ireland, on the afternoon of January 12.

Murphy, a popular local teacher and musician, was buried on Tuesday with many of her pupils attending, Irish media reported.

The teacher's broad daylight killing sent shockwaves through Ireland and resonated in Britain where a string of recent killings have highlighted violence against women.