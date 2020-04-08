Irish police set up roadblocks with beefed-up COVID-19 powers

UrduPoint.com
Irish police set up nationwide traffic checkpoints on Wednesday, armed with new powers to enforce a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :Irish police set up nationwide traffic checkpoints on Wednesday, armed with new powers to enforce a lockdown designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Emergency legislation passed in the Irish parliament two weeks ago allows the government to curb non-essential travel during the crisis.

People violating the ban risk a fine of up to 2,500 Euros ($2,700) and/or six months in prison.

"The regulations now are in effect," Garda -- Irish police -- commissioner Drew Harris said at a press conference.

"People only should be moving if they have an essential reason to move throughout country. What we'll be doing is making sure that movement is essential."Over 2,500 officers will be involved in the operation at any one time as it runs from noon Wednesday until midnight on Sunday, with an extension possible.

"It will involve thousands of checkpoints every day," police said in a statement.

