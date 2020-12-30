Irish police to ramp up border patrols as Brexit transition ends

(@FahadShabbir)

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Irish police will increase patrols and enact "roving checkpoints" along the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland when the Brexit transition ends, a force spokesman said Wednesday.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said from Friday the 500 kilometre (310 miles) boundary between Ireland and the British territory of Northern Ireland will host "increased" numbers of officers.

Police "will not be posted on the border, will not be manning permanent checkpoints or guarding infrastructure," Geraghty added.

"The increased (police) presence will be an increase in visibility, increased patrols, and roving checkpoints," he told journalists at Dublin Port.

Britain formally left the European Union in January, but under the terms of a divorce deal relations have been frozen until a transition period expires at the end of 2020.

Geraghty said Irish police are "very conscious that any change that will come into place has the potential for organised crime groups to try and take advantage".

He also announced "additional checks on vehicles coming across the border".

Britain and Ireland have an ongoing pact allowing freedom of movement between the nations, but from 1 January the Irish border will be a new frontier between the EU and the UK.

That will require immigration policing for travellers from outside the EU or British-Irish free movement zones, Geraghty said.

The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland was a frequent flashpoint in "The Troubles" -- a 30 year-long sectarian conflict which killed 3,500.

The boundary dissolved under a 1998 peace deal, but after Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU, negotiations became mired over how to keep the border open.

There were fears that a return to "hard border" infrastructure such as permanent checkpoints could provoke attacks from dissident republican groups still active across the island of Ireland.