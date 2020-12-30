UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Police To Ramp Up Border Patrols As Brexit Transition Ends

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 09:04 PM

Irish police to ramp up border patrols as Brexit transition ends

Irish police will increase patrols and enact "roving checkpoints" along the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland when the Brexit transition ends, a force spokesman said Wednesday

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Irish police will increase patrols and enact "roving checkpoints" along the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland when the Brexit transition ends, a force spokesman said Wednesday.

Superintendent Liam Geraghty said from Friday the 500 kilometre (310 miles) boundary between Ireland and the British territory of Northern Ireland will host "increased" numbers of officers.

Police "will not be posted on the border, will not be manning permanent checkpoints or guarding infrastructure," Geraghty added.

"The increased (police) presence will be an increase in visibility, increased patrols, and roving checkpoints," he told journalists at Dublin Port.

Britain formally left the European Union in January, but under the terms of a divorce deal relations have been frozen until a transition period expires at the end of 2020.

Geraghty said Irish police are "very conscious that any change that will come into place has the potential for organised crime groups to try and take advantage".

He also announced "additional checks on vehicles coming across the border".

Britain and Ireland have an ongoing pact allowing freedom of movement between the nations, but from 1 January the Irish border will be a new frontier between the EU and the UK.

That will require immigration policing for travellers from outside the EU or British-Irish free movement zones, Geraghty said.

The border between Ireland and Northern Ireland was a frequent flashpoint in "The Troubles" -- a 30 year-long sectarian conflict which killed 3,500.

The boundary dissolved under a 1998 peace deal, but after Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU, negotiations became mired over how to keep the border open.

There were fears that a return to "hard border" infrastructure such as permanent checkpoints could provoke attacks from dissident republican groups still active across the island of Ireland.

Related Topics

Police Vote European Union Vehicles Divorce Dublin Ireland United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit January Border 2016 2020 From

Recent Stories

Supreme Court expresses concern over non-arrest of ..

2 minutes ago

Trump's Blackwater Pardons 'Affront to Justice,' V ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivia Contracts 5.2Mln Doses of Russian Vaccine ..

2 minutes ago

Qatari Emir Gets Invitation to GCC Summit Amid Hop ..

2 minutes ago

Mask up: S.African police enforce 'zero tolerance' ..

6 minutes ago

Millions of children in crisis hotspots 'on the br ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.