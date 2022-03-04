UrduPoint.com

Irish President Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2022 | 07:37 PM

Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins have tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement from the Presidency of Ireland on Friday

DUBLIN, Mar 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Irish President Michael D. Higgins and his wife Sabina Higgins have tested positive for COVID-19, said a statement from the Presidency of Ireland on Friday.

The statement said that both President and his wife displayed mild COVID-19 symptoms on Friday morning and have taken antigen tests which turned out positive.

They will be isolating for the next seven days, said the statement, adding that the president, while isolating, is continuing to work from home.

