Irish Prime Minister Decries Belarus' 'Reckless' Behavior In Ryanair Incident

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:12 AM

Irish Prime Minister Decries Belarus' 'Reckless' Behavior in Ryanair Incident

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin slammed Belarus on Monday for forcing down a passenger jet of Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, in what he said was a reckless act that will be met with a "very firm and strong response."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin slammed Belarus on Monday for forcing down a passenger jet of Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair, in what he said was a reckless act that will be met with a "very firm and strong response."

"The immediate issue before us is the appalling, reckless, and unacceptable activity by the Belarusian government yesterday in forcing down a Ryanair and the arrest of Roman Protasevich," he said after arriving in Brussels for an EU leaders' meeting.

He called for the immediate release of Protasevich, a 26-year-old Belarusian opposition journalist, who was arrested after disembarking in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

"We believe this action is contrary to all principles of democracy, freedom of association, free speech, and also endangered European citizens and the crew on that airplane," Martin said further.

The Ryanair plane with over 100 passengers aboard was diverted to a Minsk airport over an alleged bomb threat, while flying from Greece to Lithuania on Sunday. The EU said that leaders would discuss response measures during a meeting on Monday evening.

