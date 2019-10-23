Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar apologises to women failed by cancer screening

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday issued a formal state apology to women whose cervical cancer diagnoses were delayed by failures in a national screening programme

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday issued a formal state apology to women whose cervical cancer diagnoses were delayed by failures in a national screening programme.

"On behalf of the state, I apologise to the women and their loved ones who suffered from a litany of failures in how cervical screening in our country operated over many years," Varadkar said in parliament.

"We say sorry to those whose lives were shattered, we say sorry to those whose lives were destroyed and to those whose lives could have been different."