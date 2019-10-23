UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar Apologises To Women Failed By Cancer Screening

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 03:18 PM

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar apologises to women failed by cancer screening

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday issued a formal state apology to women whose cervical cancer diagnoses were delayed by failures in a national screening programme

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Tuesday issued a formal state apology to women whose cervical cancer diagnoses were delayed by failures in a national screening programme.

"On behalf of the state, I apologise to the women and their loved ones who suffered from a litany of failures in how cervical screening in our country operated over many years," Varadkar said in parliament.

"We say sorry to those whose lives were shattered, we say sorry to those whose lives were destroyed and to those whose lives could have been different."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Leo Ireland Women Cancer From

Recent Stories

Pakistan women team for T20I series against Bangla ..

5 minutes ago

Etisalat Group reports AED6.7 billion net profit f ..

6 minutes ago

Japanese PM receives Hazza bin Zayed

21 minutes ago

PM takes notice of Hareem Shah's tik tok video at ..

23 minutes ago

UAE sends aid convoy to Al Tahita District, Yemen

51 minutes ago

Agreement on Kartarpur to be signed tomorrow

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.