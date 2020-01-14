Irish Prime Minister Says Early Election To Be Held On February 8
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:06 PM
Ireland will go to the polls in an early general election on February 8, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, hoping to capitalise on a Brexit deal and talks in Northern Ireland
Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Ireland will go to the polls in an early general election on February 8, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, hoping to capitalise on a Brexit deal and talks in Northern Ireland.
"The election will be held on Saturday, February 8th," he said in a speech in Dublin, adding that he would ask President Michael Higgins to dissolve parliament.