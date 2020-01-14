UrduPoint.com
Irish Prime Minister Says Early Election To Be Held On February 8

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 08:06 PM

Irish Prime Minister says early election to be held on February 8

Ireland will go to the polls in an early general election on February 8, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, hoping to capitalise on a Brexit deal and talks in Northern Ireland

Ireland will go to the polls in an early general election on February 8, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday, hoping to capitalise on a Brexit deal and talks in Northern Ireland.

"The election will be held on Saturday, February 8th," he said in a speech in Dublin, adding that he would ask President Michael Higgins to dissolve parliament.

