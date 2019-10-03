Irish Prime Minister Says New Brexit Plan Welcome But 'Falls Short in Number of Aspects'

The proposals of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Brexit are welcomed in Ireland but need to be reviewed 'in much more detail' to ensure that they reflect the consensus of the Irish government and people on non-acceptance of any checks and tariffs on the island, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Thursday at a press conference in Stockholm

On Wednesday, Johnson revealed the blueprint of his plan on the withdrawal terms of London from the European Union by October 31. The new plan abandoned the so-called backstop component, which was supposed to keep Northern Ireland more integrated with the bloc than the rest of the United Kingdom in order to avoid a hard border with customs within the island of Ireland. Instead, the plan envisages full UK withdrawal along with creation of a regulatory zone in Ireland that would have all necessary customs checks brought to a minimum and performed electronically.

"The proposals that have been put forward by the United Kingdom are certainly welcome, in the sense that we now have written proposals that we can engage on, but they do fall short in a number of aspects," Varadkar said while aired by Sky news.

According to the Irish prime minister, "any consent mechanism that were to exist' must reflect the views of the Ireland's entire population.

"And also we need to explore in much more detail the customs proposals being put forward as it is very much the view of the Irish government and people of Ireland, North and South, that there should not be customs checkpoints or tariffs on trade between north and south," Varadkar added.

The new plan has already been dubbed "Trump Deal" by opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, and Johnson only has until October 19 to get the parliament to support his deal. When presenting its terms, the UK prime minister reiterated his long-standing stance that even if no deal is adopted before the October 31 deadline, Brexit would still take place.