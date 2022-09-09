MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin expressed on Thursday condolences over the death of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and called it "the end of an era."

"On behalf of the Government of Ireland, I would like to convey my deepest sympathy to His Majesty King Charles, the Royal Family, the UK Government and the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth," Martin said in a statement.

"The Queen's reign was one of historic duration, immense consequence and a focus of respect and admiration around the world. Her dedication to duty and public service were self-evident and her wisdom and experience truly unique. The Queen's passing is indeed the end of an era," the statement added.

Elizabeth II, who ruled the United Kingdom for more than 70 years, died in Scotland at the age of 96.