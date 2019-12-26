UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Prime Minister Supports N. Ireland-Scotland Bridge, But UK Must Pay For It - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 06:40 PM

Irish Prime Minister Supports N. Ireland-Scotland Bridge, But UK Must Pay For It - Reports

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has offered his support to proposals to build a 25-mile-plus bridge linking Northern Ireland and Scotland, although he stressed that the United Kingdom would have to foot the bill without any support from the European Union, media reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has offered his support to proposals to build a 25-mile-plus bridge linking Northern Ireland and Scotland, although he stressed that the United Kingdom would have to foot the bill without any support from the European Union, media reported on Wednesday.

"We actually chatted about that the other day when I spoke to him after his re-election as Prime Minister and I suggested that I thought it was an idea worth examining and that we should take a look at it but I expect the UK to pay for it," Varadkar said, as quoted by the RTE broadcaster.

According to the Irish prime minister, Johnson stated that he expects the European Union to pay for the ambitious project that will create an overland route linking Portpatrick in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland.

Varadkar cited other megaprojects such as the Channel Tunnel linking France and the United Kingdom, as well as the Oresund Bridge that connects Denmark and Sweden as examples of successful large-scale infrastructure projects.

He also mentioned that he discussed a number of other proposals, such as improving road and rail infrastructure in the Republic of Ireland.

"There are actually loads of really good projects we could do together that might not cost as much and would definitely be more feasible than a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland," Varadkar said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

In September, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his plans to build a bridge across the Irish Sea between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Johnson estimated that the cost of the project would be 15 billion Pounds ($19.4 billion).

The proposed bridge would potentially be one measure of solving the Irish backstop conundrum that has held up Brexit negotiations with the European Union. It would ensure that Northern Ireland is not subject to both EU and UK customs rules.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister France European Union Road Leo Ireland United Kingdom Sweden Denmark Brexit September Media From Loads Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

U-18 UAE Girls Football Team to participate in Wes ..

11 minutes ago

“I warned General Bajwa that Modi will do some s ..

16 minutes ago

Legitimacy of Operation to Liberate Idlib Agreed U ..

1 minute ago

Iraqi President Saleh Submits Letter of Resignatio ..

1 minute ago

Five Civilians Injured in Mine Explosion in Afghan ..

1 minute ago

AJK president condemns Indian firing on LoC

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.