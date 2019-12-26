Irish Prime Minister Supports N. Ireland-Scotland Bridge, But UK Must Pay For It - Reports

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has offered his support to proposals to build a 25-mile-plus bridge linking Northern Ireland and Scotland, although he stressed that the United Kingdom would have to foot the bill without any support from the European Union, media reported on Wednesday

"We actually chatted about that the other day when I spoke to him after his re-election as Prime Minister and I suggested that I thought it was an idea worth examining and that we should take a look at it but I expect the UK to pay for it," Varadkar said, as quoted by the RTE broadcaster.

According to the Irish prime minister, Johnson stated that he expects the European Union to pay for the ambitious project that will create an overland route linking Portpatrick in Scotland to Larne in Northern Ireland.

Varadkar cited other megaprojects such as the Channel Tunnel linking France and the United Kingdom, as well as the Oresund Bridge that connects Denmark and Sweden as examples of successful large-scale infrastructure projects.

He also mentioned that he discussed a number of other proposals, such as improving road and rail infrastructure in the Republic of Ireland.

"There are actually loads of really good projects we could do together that might not cost as much and would definitely be more feasible than a bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland," Varadkar said, as quoted by the broadcaster.

In September, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson unveiled his plans to build a bridge across the Irish Sea between Scotland and Northern Ireland. Johnson estimated that the cost of the project would be 15 billion Pounds ($19.4 billion).

The proposed bridge would potentially be one measure of solving the Irish backstop conundrum that has held up Brexit negotiations with the European Union. It would ensure that Northern Ireland is not subject to both EU and UK customs rules.