UrduPoint.com

Irish Prime Minister To Visit Biden On St. Patrick's Day, Back US On Ukraine - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Irish Prime Minister to Visit Biden on St. Patrick's Day, Back US on Ukraine - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Irish Prime Minister or Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a meeting on the Irish National Holiday St. Patrick's Day on March 17 where both men will signal their support for the latest Northern Ireland peace agreement involving the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) and Irish support for Ukraine, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On March 17, President Joe Biden will host Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a bilateral meeting and St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the White House," the release said.

"They will discuss their countries' shared commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression."

Biden and Varadkar will also reaffirm their strong support for the 1998 Good Friday Agreement for peace in Northern Ireland, the release noted.

The two leaders will also express their welcome for "the recent agreement between the UK and EU on the Windsor Framework as an important step in preserving the Agreement's peace dividend," the White House said.

Biden and Varadkar will also discuss other global issues, the White House said. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia White House European Union Leo Windsor Ireland United Kingdom March Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office takes centerstage at TXF MENA conference

14 minutes ago
 UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of eco ..

UPDATE: UAE, Japan exploring fresh avenues of economic cooperation

29 minutes ago
 Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for ..

Pentagon Sees Importance of Speedy Production for 'High-Volume Fight' - Official

1 hour ago
 EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Ra ..

EU Earmarks $43Mln for Moldovan Military to Buy Radars - Reports

1 hour ago
 Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank f ..

Stocks rebound as cooling inflation offsets bank fears

1 hour ago
 Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: ..

Imran trying to paralyze system through agitation: Ahsan

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.