WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US President Joe Biden will host Irish Prime Minister or Taoiseach Leo Varadkar for a meeting on the Irish National Holiday St. Patrick's Day on March 17 where both men will signal their support for the latest Northern Ireland peace agreement involving the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) and Irish support for Ukraine, the White House said in a press release on Tuesday.

"On March 17, President Joe Biden will host Leo Varadkar, Taoiseach of Ireland, for a bilateral meeting and St. Patrick's Day Celebration at the White House," the release said.

"They will discuss their countries' shared commitment to continue supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia's brutal aggression."

Biden and Varadkar will also reaffirm their strong support for the 1998 Good Friday Agreement for peace in Northern Ireland, the release noted.

The two leaders will also express their welcome for "the recent agreement between the UK and EU on the Windsor Framework as an important step in preserving the Agreement's peace dividend," the White House said.

Biden and Varadkar will also discuss other global issues, the White House said.