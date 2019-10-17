Irish Prime Minister Varadkar Endorses New Brexit Deal

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Irish Taoiseach [the position referred to as the Irish Prime Minister] Leo Varadkar said ahead of the EU summit on Thursday that he had accepted the revised deal on the United Kingdom 's exit from the European Union

"It's a good agreement that allows the UK to leave the EU in an orderly fashion... and creates a unique solution for Northern Ireland," he told reporters in Brussels.

He said he would recommend to EU leaders that they endorse the deal, which ensures there is no hard Irish border, allows the island of Ireland to develop, and protects the EU single market "and our place in it."

The breakthrough deal was clinched two weeks before the UK is due to leave the bloc on October 31. It still needs to be passed by the EU and UK parliaments. The British House of Commons will vote on the draft on Saturday.