Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption Of Post-Brexit Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-Brexit Talks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Saturday welcomed the announced resumption of talks between the EU and the UK Brexit negotiators and called for making "every effort" to reach a trade deal.

"I welcome the fact that negotiators will resume their discussions on an EU and UK trade deal in Brussels tomorrow. An agreement is in everyone's best interests.

Every effort should be made to reach a deal," Martin tweeted.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have agreed during a phone conversation on Saturday to continue post-Brexit talks and hold another call on Monday evening. Von der Leyen also said that Chief Brexit negotiators would reconvene on Sunday.

At the same time, the president of the commission noted that "significant differences" in critical areas including the level playing field, governance and fisheries, remain.

More Stories From World

