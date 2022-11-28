UrduPoint.com

Irish Regulator Fines Meta 265 Mn Euros Over Data Breach

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 28, 2022 | 09:12 PM

Irish regulator fines Meta 265 mn euros over data breach

Ireland's data regulator on Monday slapped Facebook owner Meta with a 265-million-euro ($275-million) fine after details of more than half a billion users were leaked on a hacking website

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Ireland's data regulator on Monday slapped Facebook owner Meta with a 265-million-euro ($275-million) fine after details of more than half a billion users were leaked on a hacking website.

The Data Protection Commission (DPC) said it had reached the decision following a "comprehensive inquiry process, including cooperation with all of the other data protection supervisory authorities within the EU".

Meta's European operations are based in Dublin, along with a number of other major global tech companies including Google, Apple and Twitter.

As a result, Ireland's data protection agency is the lead regulator responsible for holding them to account.

The watchdog found the social media behemoth led by Mark Zuckerberg had breached two articles of the EU's data protection laws.

In addition to the fine, the DPC said it had "imposed a reprimand and an order" requiring the Facebook owner to "bring its processing into compliance by taking a range of specified remedial actions within a particular timeframe".

In response to the fine, a Meta spokesperson said the firm had "cooperated fully" with the DPC on the issue.

The tech firm had previously said the data was "scraped" from the site by hackers in 2019, who took advantage of a feature designed to help people easily find friends using contact lists.

"We made changes to our systems during the time in question, including removing the ability to scrape our features in this way using phone numbers," the spokesperson said.

"Unauthorised data scraping is unacceptable and against our rules and we will continue working with our peers on this industry challenge. We are reviewing this decision carefully," they added.

- EU fears - The Irish watchdog launched its probe in April 2021 to determine whether the EU-wide General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) charter on data rights and the corresponding Irish legislation had been infringed.

Under the GDPR, which came into effect in 2018, social media users have a wider range of rights relating to their data.

The fine follows a landmark decision by the Irish watchdog to fine Meta a record 405 million Euros in September after its Instagram platform was found to have breached regulations on the handling of children's data.

In July 2019, Facebook was fined a record $5 billion by the US Federal authorities over its privacy controls in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

In September 2021, the DPC also fined WhatsApp -- Meta's instant messaging application -- 225 million euros for failing to comply with its transparency rules for data transfers.

And in France, the CNIL national data watchdog fined Facebook 60 million euros in January 2022 for its use of online "cookies", the digital trackers used to target advertising.

In recent weeks, the European Union has voiced its fears over a fall in standards in data privacy and content moderation amid widespread job losses in the tech sector.

Meta said earlier this month it planned to lay off more than 11,000 staff amid an advertising slump.

The micro-blogging platform Twitter has attracted similar criticisms following its acquisition by Elon Musk in October.

Tech entrepreneur Musk cut around half of Twitter's 7,500-strong workforce, including many employees tasked with fighting disinformation, when he bought the firm.

Meta Twitter GOOGLE

Related Topics

Google Scandal Social Media Facebook Twitter France European Union Fine Job Mark Zuckerberg Dublin Cambridge Lead Ireland SITE Elon Musk January April July September October 2018 2019 Apple All From Industry WhatsApp Billion Million Instagram Hacking

Recent Stories

Eight civilians dead as Somalia hotel siege ends: ..

Eight civilians dead as Somalia hotel siege ends: police

1 minute ago
 Luck of the draw for first ticket sales for Paris ..

Luck of the draw for first ticket sales for Paris Olympics

1 minute ago
 Honduras Sends Military Police to Border Areas to ..

Honduras Sends Military Police to Border Areas to Fight Gang Crime

1 minute ago
 Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satelli ..

Russia Launches Soyuz Rocket With Military Satellite From Plesetsk - Defense Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Brazil v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

Brazil v Switzerland World Cup starting line-ups

4 minutes ago
 Son of a famous Sindhi singer Barkat Faqir found d ..

Son of a famous Sindhi singer Barkat Faqir found dead

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.