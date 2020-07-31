UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Irish Supreme Court Quashes Govt Climate Plan

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 09:42 PM

Irish supreme court quashes govt climate plan

Ireland's supreme court quashed a government plan to tackle climate change on Friday, finding the blueprint for transition to a low carbon, sustainable economy by 2050 lacked specific detail

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Ireland's supreme court quashed a government plan to tackle climate change on Friday, finding the blueprint for transition to a low carbon, sustainable economy by 2050 lacked specific detail.

The government will now be forced to redraft its plan.

The legal challenge, brought by Friends of the Irish Environment, contended a 2017 government climate action scheme breached legislation requiring the state to specify its proposals.

In his written finding, chief justice Frank Clarke said there was "a clear present statutory obligation on the government, in formulating a plan, to at least give some realistic level of detail".

"In my judgement the plan falls a long way short of the sort of specificity which the statute requires," he added -- quashing the plan on the grounds it failed to meet its "statutory mandate".

During proceedings the government argued that the legal challenge amounted to a challenge of its policy decisions which are "not within the scope of questions which can properly be the subject of litigation".

The government has also called its 2017 plan a "living document" which does not "provide a complete roadmap to achieve the 2050 objective, but begins the process".

However Clarke said "the public are entitled to know how it is that the government of the day intends to meet" the 2050 commitments.

In 2015 legislation committed the government to produce plans for "the transition to a low carbon, climate resilient and environmentally sustainable economy by the end of the year 2050".

Ireland has also committed to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 80 percent between 1990 and 2050 across the electricity generation, built environment and transport sectors.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Supreme Court Electricity Ireland 2017 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

1 minute ago

Masood pays tributes to IOJK people for resisting ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Governor, MNAs discuss steps taken to solve ..

4 minutes ago

RWMC to remove 9000 tons waste on Eid ul Azha

4 minutes ago

Criminals Attack Shopping Center in Berlin, Many P ..

4 minutes ago

Record 50.5% of Catalans Oppose Region's Independe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.