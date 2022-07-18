UrduPoint.com

Iron Dome-Based Air Defense System Prototype Tested In US - Israeli Defense Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) A prototype missile defense system based on the Israeli Iron Dome technology has been successfully test-fired in the United States, the Israeli Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"US Marine Corps successfully tests Iron Dome Air Defense System. The Marine Corps' Medium-Range Intercept Capability (MRIC) prototype successfully hit several cruise missile targets from different directions and in different trajectories during the live-fire test at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico," the ministry said on social media.

The tested prototype features the USMC Gator radar and CAC2S combat control system as well as the Iron Dome Tamir interceptor capable of intercepting cruise missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets, artillery and mortar rounds. The interceptor was developed by Israeli arms manufacturer Rafael, which was commissioned to develop and adapt the Iron Dome to the needs of the US Marine Corps, as well as to test and maintain the system.

"This test has proven the Iron Dome Tamir Interceptor and associated ground components can be integrated quickly and efficiently in any relevant defense architecture and intercept various aerial threats successfully in complex and advanced scenarios. We look forward to further partnerships with the US Armed Forces on Air and Missile Defense," the head of Israel's Missile Defense Organization at the Defense Ministry, Moshe Patel, was quoted as saying.

The successful test has also showcased the capability of the Rafael systems to integrate optimally with other defense systems, revealing the successful combination of the Iron Dome ground launcher, Tamir interceptor and the Marine Corps radar and combat control system, Rafael's Executive Vice President Pinhas Yungman said, stressing that it was a "significant message" for other customers both in the United States and international market.

