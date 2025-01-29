Iron Dome For America: Trump's Missile Defense Effort
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 02:00 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to develop plans for a high-tech missile defense shield for the United States.
He dubbed the effort "Iron Dome for America" -- a reference to a highly successful system employed by Israel -- but the threats to the US homeland that Trump wants to counter differ from those faced by Washington's close ally.
Recent Stories
RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah
Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF
Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025
World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire
EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo
Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow
Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future
Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health
Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners
UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication
7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions
More Stories From World
-
Iron Dome for America: Trump's missile defense effort5 minutes ago
-
Arteta delighted as Arsenal win appeal over Lewis-Skelly red card35 minutes ago
-
US and EU agree to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Moscow: European official45 minutes ago
-
Thousands rally in Burkina, Mali, Niger to cheer ECOWAS exit55 minutes ago
-
England name Curry twins to face Ireland in Six Nations2 hours ago
-
England down India to keep T20 series alive2 hours ago
-
England down India to keep T20 series alive2 hours ago
-
LVMH net profit drops 17% in 2024 to 12.55 billion euros2 hours ago
-
Germany scraps Rwanda meeting over DR Congo fighting2 hours ago
-
African Union urges M23 to 'lay down arms' in eastern DRC2 hours ago
-
The Ebola virus: profile of a dreaded killer3 hours ago
-
Hopes for turnaround lift Boeing shares despite huge losses3 hours ago