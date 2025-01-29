Open Menu

Iron Dome For America: Trump's Missile Defense Effort

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 02:00 AM

Iron Dome for America: Trump's missile defense effort

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) President Donald Trump has ordered the Pentagon to develop plans for a high-tech missile defense shield for the United States.

He dubbed the effort "Iron Dome for America" -- a reference to a highly successful system employed by Israel -- but the threats to the US homeland that Trump wants to counter differ from those faced by Washington's close ally.

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebratio ..

RAK Ruler witnesses Indian Republic Day celebration in Ras Al Khaimah

20 minutes ago
 Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take year ..

Unexploded ordnance removal in Rafah may take years: MSF

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast ..

Sharjah Chamber launches 'Business Impact' podcast at ACRES 2025

2 hours ago
 World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza ..

World Food Programme assists over 330,000 in Gaza since ceasefire

2 hours ago
 EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR ..

EU provides €60 million humanitarian aid for DR Congo

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes d ..

Sharjah Festival of African Literature concludes drawing 10,000 visitors

2 hours ago
Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin t ..

Emirates Airline Festival of Literature to begin tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shapin ..

Dubai Youth Forum explores role of youth in shaping future

3 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab He ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours 50th edition of Arab Health

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

Sultan bin Ahmed honours 10th Sharjah Tour winners

3 hours ago
 UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Comm ..

UOS hosts 5th Arab Forum of Science Media and Communication

3 hours ago
 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses ..

7th International Rain Enhancement Forum discusses water security, AI solutions

4 hours ago

More Stories From World