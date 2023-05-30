UrduPoint.com

Iron Dome Scores 5,000 Missile Interceptions Since 2011 - Israel Missile Defense Chief

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2023 | 11:31 PM

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system has carried out more than 5,000 successful interceptions of incoming short range missile attacks, mainly from Hamas forces in Gaza, over the past 12 years, Israel Missile Defense Organization (IMDO) Director Moshe Patel said on Tuesday

"Iron Dome (has recorded) up to 5,000 successful interceptions up to today," Patel told a meeting at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Iron Dome is the air defense system that Israel deploys to defend its population centers against very short range, relatively low-technology missiles fired over its borders from southern Lebanon and Gaza.

It is integrated with other longer range systems, primarily David's Sling, Arrow 2 and Arrow 3, Patel said.

"All of our systems need to be interoperable. We need to be ready for mass attacks. We are watching and predicting and trying to be ahead of what they are building up and up to today we have succeeded," he said.

Israel is working on massively expanding the numbers and volume of its anti-ballistic missile interceptors to deal effectively with mass attacks and is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) overseen by human directors to maximize the effectiveness of these weapons, Patel said.

