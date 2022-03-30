Iron ore futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery gained 26 Yuan (about 4.09 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 895 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 778,257 lots, with a turnover of 67.81 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.