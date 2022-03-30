UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) --:Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for September 2022 delivery gained 26 Yuan (about 4.09 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 895 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 778,257 lots, with a turnover of 67.81 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange May September 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas i ..

Bulgaria Has No Intention to Pay for Russian Gas in Rubles - Government

58 seconds ago
 Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - ..

Iran Against Unilateral Sanctions Against Russia - Iranian Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 'Only PSQCA can set standards for food items, beve ..

'Only PSQCA can set standards for food items, beverages'

1 minute ago
 No compromise made on law & order situation: Commi ..

No compromise made on law & order situation: Commissioner

1 minute ago
 Speakers underline need for strict implementation ..

Speakers underline need for strict implementation of laws to end violence agains ..

3 minutes ago
 CDA allocates funds for maintenance of water suppl ..

CDA allocates funds for maintenance of water supply system

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.