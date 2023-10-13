Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2024 delivery gained 12 Yuan (about 1.67 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 842 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 623,914 lots, with a turnover of about 52.04 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.