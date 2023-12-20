Iron ore futures close higher

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) Iron ore futures closed higher on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery gained 13.5 Yuan (about 1.9 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 939 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 324,918 lots, with a turnover of about 30.46 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.