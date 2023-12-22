Iron ore futures close higher

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery gained 28.5 Yuan (about 4.02 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 977 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 446,562 lots, with a turnover of about 43.53 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.