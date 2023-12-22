Open Menu

Iron Ore Futures Close Higher

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Iron ore futures close higher

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery gained 28.5 Yuan (about 4.02 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 977 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 446,562 lots, with a turnover of about 43.53 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange May 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wick ..

Mohammad Rizwan likely to replace Sarfaraz as Wicketkeeper in Melbourne Test

58 minutes ago
 Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day ..

Saud, Rizwan and Salman hit half-centuries on day one of the practice match agai ..

1 hour ago
 Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY I ..

Infinix Smashed Q3 2023 Targets with Largest YoY Increase in Global Smartphone S ..

1 hour ago
 SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher ca ..

SC grants bail to Imran Khan, Qureshi in Cipher case

1 hour ago
 Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illeg ..

Court adjourns till Jan 2 hearing of alleged illegal marriage case

3 hours ago
 ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

ECP extends nomination papers deadline till Dec 24

4 hours ago
Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

Meera robbed of diamond necklace, high-value watch

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 December 2023

8 hours ago
 46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

46 nomination papers filed for 10 NA seats

16 hours ago
 Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilaw ..

Pakistan cannot prosper until we own culture:Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

16 hours ago
 No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as ..

No functional hospitals left in Gaza, WHO says as Israeli attacks intensify

16 hours ago

More Stories From World