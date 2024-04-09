Iron Ore Futures Close Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Tuesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for September 2024 delivery gained 43.5 Yuan (about 6.13 U.S. Dollars) to close at 815.
5 yuan per tonne.
On Tuesday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 806,668 lots, with a turnover of about 65.1 billion yuan.
As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
