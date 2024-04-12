Iron Ore Futures Close Higher
Published April 12, 2024
DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for September 2024 delivery gained 25.5 Yuan (about 3.59 U.S. Dollars) to close at 843.
5 yuan per tonne.
On Friday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 646,897 lots, with a turnover of about 53.67 billion yuan.
As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
