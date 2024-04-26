Iron Ore Futures Close Higher
Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Iron ore futures closed higher on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).
The most active iron ore contract for September 2024 delivery gained 0.5 Yuan (about 7 U.S. cents) to close at 884.
5 yuan per tonne.
On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 372,566 lots, with a turnover of about 32.7 billion yuan.
As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.
