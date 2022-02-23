UrduPoint.com

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2022 | 03:27 PM

Iron ore futures close lower

Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

DALIAN, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2022 delivery dipped 5.5 Yuan (about 87 U.S.

cents) to close at 700 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 934,766 lots, with a turnover of 65.12 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

Related Topics

World Exchange China Dalian Commodity Exchange May 2018 Billion

Recent Stories

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22) 23 Feb 2022

53 seconds ago
 Islamabad police introduce online complaint manage ..

Islamabad police introduce online complaint management system

54 seconds ago
 Taiwan Denounces Recognition of Donbas Republics b ..

Taiwan Denounces Recognition of Donbas Republics by Russia - Gov't

56 seconds ago
 France's Macron to kick off re-election bid in Mar ..

France's Macron to kick off re-election bid in March: party sources

59 seconds ago
 Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on R ..

Ukraine's Lawmakers Propose 10-Year Sanctions on Russian Officials for Donbas Re ..

5 minutes ago
 Two muggers held after Police encounter

Two muggers held after Police encounter

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>