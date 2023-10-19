Open Menu

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) -- Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2024 delivery dipped 3.5 Yuan (about 49 U.S.

cents) to close at 861 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 11 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 693,375 lots, with a turnover of about 59.79 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

