Iron ore futures close lower

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2023) -- Iron ore futures closed lower on Wednesday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for January 2024 delivery dipped 4.5 Yuan (about 63 U.S. cents) to close at 955.5 yuan per tonne.

On Wednesday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 437,399 lots, with a turnover of about 40.63 billion yuan.