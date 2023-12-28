Iron ore futures close lower

(@FahadShabbir)

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2023) Iron ore futures closed lower on Thursday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery dipped 13 Yuan (about 1.83 U.S.

Dollars) to close at 966 yuan per tonne.

On Thursday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 419,756 lots, with a turnover of about 40.88 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.