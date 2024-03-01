Open Menu

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

March 01, 2024



DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) -- Iron ore futures closed lower on Friday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery dipped 15.5 Yuan (about 2.18 U.S. Dollars) to close at 871.

5 yuan per tonne.

On Friday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 544,694 lots, with a turnover of about 47.41 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

