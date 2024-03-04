Open Menu

Iron Ore Futures Close Lower

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2024 | 03:50 PM

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Iron ore futures closed lower on Monday in daytime trading at the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE).

The most active iron ore contract for May 2024 delivery dipped 1 Yuan (about 14 U.S. cents) to close at 890 yuan per tonne.

On Monday, the total trading volume of 12 listed iron ore futures contracts on the exchange was 738,271 lots, with a turnover of about 63.01 billion yuan.

As the world's largest importer of iron ore, China opened the DCE iron ore futures to international investors in May 2018.

