Irregular Migrant Arrivals To EU Fall By 13% In 2020 Due To COVID-19 Restrictions - EASO

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

Irregular Migrant Arrivals to EU Fall by 13% in 2020 Due to COVID-19 Restrictions - EASO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2021) The number of irregular migrant arrivals to the European Union fell by 13% year-on-year in 2020, in part due to the widespread restrictions on movement introduced to curb the spread of COVID-19, Ylva Johansson, the European commissioner for home affairs, said Tuesday.

Speaking at the launch event for the European Asylum Support Office's (EASO) annual report, Johansson said the numbers of both irregular arrivals and asylum applications in the bloc fell dramatically.

"As a result [of the COVID-19 pandemic], asylum applications dropped last year by more than 30% to 485,000 in total. Two thirds of applications were made in just three countries: Germany, France, and Spain. Irregular arrivals dropped as well by 13%," Johansson said.

The European commissioner added that there was a significant drop in the number of migrants and asylum seekers attempting to cross into Europe using the western and eastern routes.

However, researchers noted a threefold increase in the number of people attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea via the central route, from Libya to Italy, and an eightfold increase in the number of people attempting to traverse the "deadliest route" from West Africa to the Canary Islands, Johansson said.

In total, 124,000 illegal border crossings were made in 2020, the EASO said in the report.

The largest number of asylum applications in the European Union in 2020 were made by citizens of Syria, Afghanistan, Venezuela, and Colombia, the EASO said.

The European Commission published a new Pact on Migration and Asylum this past September. In the document, the bloc pledged to introduce more effective administrative procedures and strike a "new balance between responsibility and solidarity."

