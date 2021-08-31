UrduPoint.com

Irregular Migrants Complain About Deplorable Conditions In Lithuanian Camp

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Migrants housed in a camp near the Lithuanian village of Rudninkai say that they are not given proper food or medical assistance, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Monday.

"We are hungry, they feed us poorly. They give once a day some dry pasta, preserves, water smells bad," an Iraqi migrant told the correspondent.

Another refugee from Nigeria said that he never expected that Lithuania will "treat him like a dog" and house him in a forest without permission to go anywhere.

At the same time, locals protest against camps for illegal migrants.

"We have just pulled the plug on this... Of course, it has become scary to live here. I am afraid to leave my daughters alone, forbidding them to wear short skirts and any other clothes that can cause any emotions of these people," a local woman from the city of Pabrade, where the largest migrant camp is located, said.

On July 2, Lithuania declared an emergency over the influx of illegal migrants from Belarus, many of them Iraqis, Iranians and Syrians. Lithuanian politicians and several leading EU officials have accused the Belarusian government of facilitating the movement of migrants across the border with Lithuania as retaliation for the European Union's decision to impose sanctions on Minsk. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said that his country would not contain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU, as it does not have the capacity due to the sanctions.

