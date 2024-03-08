Open Menu

'Irreplaceable' Colombian Bird Collection At Risk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2024 | 10:30 AM

Bogotá, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) Under a cracked and leaky ceiling, Andres Cuervo works on a colorful, dead hummingbird for the ornithological collection of the National University of Colombia, a country with more bird species than any other.

Condors, eagles and even extinct birds receive a "second life" at the table of the biologist, who preserves them for science and posterity.

But rather than a pristine setting with regulated temperature and moisture levels, the valuable collection of some 44,000 stuffed birds is housed in metal pull-out drawers in a dilapidated public building.

And in January, a heavy downpour over Bogota put Cuervo's collection at risk.

The water "fell in cascades on these cabinets," he recalled, pointing, clearly still distressed at nearly losing his "irreplaceable" avian stockpile.

One drawer contains hundreds of blue and green hummingbirds each no larger than a bumblebee. From another, Cuervo pulls a huge harpy eagle with a wingspan of over two meters (6.5 feet).

There are also several specimens of a bird that went extinct in the 1970s.

"We got out the buckets, the plastic (sheets), anything to protect the collection," recounted his colleague Gary Stiles, a preeminent American ornithologist who has worked in Colombia since 1990 and discovered several new species.

Fortunately, the damage could be limited to the tails of a handful of birds and the labels that identified them. This time.

