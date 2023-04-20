IRS Supervisor Tells US Lawmakers That Agency Mishandling Hunter Biden Probe - Letter

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is mishandling its probe into Hunter Biden, a lawyer representing an IRS supervisor said in a letter to US lawmakers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is mishandling its probe into Hunter Biden, a lawyer representing an IRS supervisor said in a letter to US lawmakers.

"I represent a career IRS Criminal Supervisory Special Agent who has been overseeing the ongoing and sensitive investigation of a high-profile, controversial subject since early 2020 and would like to make protected whistleblower disclosures to Congress," the letter said on Wednesday.

The letter was sent by attorney Mark Lytle to lawmakers, including US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and US Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden.

The sensitive investigation relates to Hunter Biden, US media reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The disclosures by the IRS supervisor contradict sworn testimony to Congress by a senior political appointee and involve failure to mitigate conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition of the case and detail examples of preferential treatment that would not normally be followed if the subject of the probe were not politically connected, the letter said.

The IRS supervisor has already made protected disclosures internally and to the Justice Department Office of Inspector General, the letter added.

Hunter Biden has faced scrutiny from investigators regarding whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase. US media has reported that investigators have believed for months that they hold enough evidence to indict Biden.

On Tuesday, US Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene said that she has seen evidence of the Biden family running a criminal enterprise, involving multiple family members and shell companies. The statement came after Greene and other lawmakers reviewed thousands of pages of financial records at the Treasury Department.

Greene alleged that the "Biden crime family" participated in human trafficking and benefited financially from foreign countries as a direct result of President Joe Biden's positions of authority in the US government.