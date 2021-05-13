UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IRS Suspends Penalties For Dyed Diesel Use On US Highways To Boost Fuel Supply - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 08:40 PM

IRS Suspends Penalties for Dyed Diesel Use on US Highways to Boost Fuel Supply - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Thursday announced that it will not penalize those who either sell or use dyed diesel fuel on US highways in states experiencing fuel shortages due to the Colonial Pipeline shutdown.

"The Internal Revenue Service, in response to disruptions of the fuel supply chain, will not impose a penalty when dyed diesel fuel is sold for use or used on the highway in the states of Alabama, Delaware, Georgia, Florida, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and the District of Columbia," IRS said in a release.

The penalty relief is retroactive to May 7 and will remain in effect till May 21, the release said.

IRS explained in the release that as a rule, dyed diesel fuel is not taxed in case it is used for farming and home heating purposes and not on US highways.

Dyed diesel fuel is ordinary diesel with an addition of red dye in it to make it easier for tax law-enforcement to identify a fuel as non-taxed.

The cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline last week led to fuel shortages across several US states. On Wednesday, the fuel transporting company announced it resumed operation but it will take a few days to get things back on track.

Related Topics

Company Columbia Virginia Florida Georgia May

Recent Stories

55,611 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

4 hours ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

5 hours ago

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

7 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

8 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.