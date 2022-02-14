UrduPoint.com

IS Activities Remain Key Destabilizing Factor In Afghanistan - Senior Russian Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 07:33 PM

IS Activities Remain Key Destabilizing Factor in Afghanistan - Senior Russian Diplomat

Russia's military performance in Syria has considerably weakened the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) but the extremist organization continues to pose serious threat to stability in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Russia's military performance in Syria has considerably weakened the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) but the extremist organization continues to pose serious threat to stability in Afghanistan, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov said on Monday.

"The actions of the Russian armed forces in the SAR (Syrian Arab Republic) have significantly weakened the IS potential. At the same time, the IS activities remain a significant factor in the degradation of the situation in Afghanistan," Syromolotov said at a parliamentary meeting.

The leadership of the terrorist organization, mainly funded by drugs, does not hide plans to spread influence across Central Asia and Russia, he added.

The IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq in late 2017 but counterterrorism operations against the group have nonetheless continued.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in September 2021, setting up an interim government headed by Mohammad Hassan Akhund. Since the takeover, the IS is believed to be responsible for several terrorist attacks across Afghanistan, including the blast at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul in August that killed more than 180 people, and an attack at a Shiite mosque in Kunduz city in October that resulted in over 150 deaths.

The Taliban have repeatedly expressed their commitment to eliminate the IS faction in Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai United Nations Syria Russia Drugs Iraq Same Saudi Arabia Riyals August September October 2017 Mosque Government Asia Arab Airport

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

PSL 2022: Kings won the toss, opt to bowl first

6 minutes ago
 Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

Erin Holland adds colors to PSL 2022

19 minutes ago
 COAS meets President, PM  

COAS meets President, PM  

29 minutes ago
 Lavrov Says Concept of Indivisible Security Differ ..

Lavrov Says Concept of Indivisible Security Different From What West Trying to P ..

54 seconds ago
 Police finalizes security plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS) ..

Police finalizes security plan for Youm-e-Ali (AS)

57 seconds ago
 Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

58 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>