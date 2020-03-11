IS, Al-Qaeda Collaborate in West Africa to Undertake Sophisticated Attacks - UN

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo warned on Wednesday that the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (banned in Russia) cooperate to conduct sophisticated attacks in West Africa's countries

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2020) UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo warned on Wednesday that the Islamic State and al-Qaeda terror groups (banned in Russia) cooperate to conduct sophisticated attacks in West Africa's countries.

"ISIL [Islamic State] and al-Qaeda affiliates are collaborating with each other to undertake increasingly sophisticated attacks in West Africa, especially in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger," DiCarlo said in a UN Security Council meeting focused on peace and security in Africa.

DiCarlo stressed that terrorism and violent extremism continue to grow in various parts of the African continent, despite the efforts of the international community to eliminate it at the national, regional and international levels.

The Islamic State (IS) continues to operate in Libya and is empowering its affiliates in Eastern, Southern and Central Africa, she stated. Meanwhile, Boko Haram, a militant group that has pledged allegiance to the IS, continues to terrorize the local population and attack security forces in the Sahel and the Lake Chad Basin.

DiCarlo added that the Al-Shabaab terrorist group (banned in Russia) continues to threaten the security in Somalia and East Africa despite military operations that have intensified in recent years.