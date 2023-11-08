Open Menu

IS Attacks Kill 30 Pro-government Forces In Syria: Monitor

Sumaira FH Published November 08, 2023 | 03:40 PM

IS attacks kill 30 pro-government forces in Syria: monitor

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Islamic State group attacks killed at least 30 pro-government forces and soldiers in the Syrian desert, a war monitor said Wednesday, in one of the deadliest such assaults this year.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said there had been "30 dead, four of them soldiers and 26 from the National Defence Forces, in simultaneous attacks carried out by the Islamic State group on Wednesday morning on checkpoints and military positions" in the Syrian desert.

The attacks took place in locations between Raqa, Homs and Deir Ezzor, added the Observatory, which has a vast network of sources on the ground.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman warned the toll could rise, citing an unspecified number of wounded, some in serious condition.

