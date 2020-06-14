UrduPoint.com
IS Attacks Village In Eastern Iraqi Province Of Diyala, Kills 7 People - Reports

Sun 14th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

IS Attacks Village in Eastern Iraqi Province of Diyala, Kills 7 People - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2020) The Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) attacked a village in the eastern Iraqi province of Diyala on Sunday and killed seven people, the Baghdadtoday news portal reported, citing a security source.

According to the source, militants attacked the Mikhas village, located in the Khanaqin district of Diyala, in the morning hours.

The IS attack also left five people injured, while several security officers were among the dead.

In 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

