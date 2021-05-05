UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IS 'blows Up' Iraq Oil Wells, Kills Policeman: Officials

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

IS 'blows up' Iraq oil wells, kills policeman: officials

Jihadists on Wednesday killed a policeman before blowing up two oil wells in Kirkuk, a northern province claimed by both Iraq's federal government and the Kurds, officials said

Kirkuk (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2021 ) :Jihadists on Wednesday killed a policeman before blowing up two oil wells in Kirkuk, a northern province claimed by both Iraq's Federal government and the Kurds, officials said.

A security official told AFP that "Islamic State group assailants" killed a policeman and "wounded two others".

The attackers then "blew up wells 177 and 183 at the Bay Hassan field," the oil ministry said in a statement.

The first fire was "brought under control in record time", but "firemen are still active at the second" well several hours after the attack, the ministry added.

Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga forces took control of Kirkuk, home to key oilfields including Bay Hassan, in June 2014 after federal forces withdrew in the face of an IS offensive.

In late 2017, Baghdad officially claimed victory against IS, after a grinding military campaign supported by a US-led coalition.

But the Kurds -- who run an autonomous government in Arbil -- and the federal government dispute ownership of Kirkuk's lucrative oilfields.

IS maintain an ability to perpetrate hit-and-run attacks, operating mainly at night and often exploiting the discord between Baghdad and Arbil.

Iraq is the second biggest producer in the OPEC cartel of oil-producing nations.

Last month the oil ministry said it exported 88.4 million barrels for $5.5 billion.

Related Topics

Attack Fire Iraq Oil Kirkuk Baghdad June 2017 Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

IMF urges global tax consensus, warns of trade war ..

2 minutes ago

Israel president eyes new candidate to form govern ..

5 minutes ago

People should cooperate to quell COVID-19 in count ..

5 minutes ago

CTD arrests four militants affiliated with banned ..

5 minutes ago

Mishal Malik appeals world to ask India for emerge ..

5 minutes ago

'Don't watch' - fans warned off Tokyo Olympics mar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.