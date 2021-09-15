UrduPoint.com

IS 'Bride' Asks UK People For Forgiveness, Prepared To Face Terror Charges

Wed 15th September 2021 | 05:03 PM

Shamima Begum, who was 15 when she traveled to Syria in 2015 to marry a member of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia) and was later stripped of her UK citizenship, asked the British people to forgive her and said she was prepared to face terror charges in the UK in order to return to her country

"I am asking the British people to forgive me because I made a mistake at very young age. Most young people don't know what they want to do with their lives and they are very confused and they can be easily fooled into things like this," Begum told ITV broadcaster's Good Morning Britain show.

Interviewed live from a Syrian camp where she has been detained, the now 22-year-old woman admitted, however, that she knew it might be very hard for the British people to try and forgive her.

She also denied being a terrorist and claimed that the only reason she went to Syria was because she thought she was doing the right thing as a Muslim, not because she was wanting to do "violent things."

The so-called "IS bride" was stripped of her UK citizenship in 2019 after she told reporters who found her in a Syrian detention camp that she did not regret having travelling to Syria to marry a jihadist.

In February, 2020, the UK Supreme Court upheld the decision made by the UK government and ruled that Begum cannot return to her country of birth to fight her citizenship case.

In a direct plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let her return to the UK, Begum told the broadcaster that she could be very helpful in the fight against terrorism "because you clearly don't know what you're doing."

More Stories From World

