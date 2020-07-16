UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'IS Bride' Can Return To UK To Appeal Citizenship Removal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

'IS bride' can return to UK to appeal citizenship removal

A woman who had her UK citizenship revoked after travelling to Syria to join the Islamic State group should be allowed to return home to challenge the decision, a court ruled Thursday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :A woman who had her UK citizenship revoked after travelling to Syria to join the Islamic State group should be allowed to return home to challenge the decision, a court ruled Thursday.

Shamima Begum, 20, lost the first stage of her case about the legality of the government's decision at the Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) in February.

But the tribunal also ruled she could not have a "fair and effective appeal" or play "any meaningful part" in the process, as she was living in a Syrian refugee camp.

Three senior judges at the Court of Appeal on Thursday upheld that SIAC ruling.

"Ms Begum should be allowed to come to the United Kingdom to pursue her appeal albeit subject to such controls as the (home secretary) deems appropriate," they said.

Begum was 15 when she and two other schoolgirls from Bethnal Green in east London left home to join the jihadist group on February 17, 2015.

She claims she married a Dutch convert soon after arriving in IS-held territory. She was discovered, nine months pregnant, in a Syrian refugee camp in February last year.

Her newborn baby died soon after she gave birth. Two of her other children also died under IS rule.

The then-home secretary, Sajid Javid, annulled Begum's British citizenship on national security grounds after an outcry led by right-wing media.

That prompted her to take legal action, arguing the decision was unlawful, made her stateless and exposed her to the risk of death or inhuman and degrading treatment.

The British-born Begum is of Bangladeshi heritage. But Bangladesh's foreign minister has said he would not consider granting her citizenship.

Her lawyer, Daniel Furner, said his client had "never had a fair opportunity to give her side of the story", which made the government's decision unjust.

Human rights group Liberty also welcomed the decision, saying: "The right to a fair trial is not something the government can take away on a whim.

"It is a fundamental part of our justice system and equal access to justice must apply to everyone."The Home Office called the ruling "disappointing" and said it would seek permission to appeal.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Syria Married Died London United Kingdom February Citizenship Women 2015 Media From Government Refugee Court

Recent Stories

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

13 seconds ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

6 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago

MWL, Emirates Fatwa Council to host conference on ..

21 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid, Shamma Al Mazrui participate in yo ..

21 minutes ago

Rupee loses 32 paisas against US dollar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.